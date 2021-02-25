I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

IMAB stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

