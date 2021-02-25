Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.91 ($14.01).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

