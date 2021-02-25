ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.46

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 127807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

