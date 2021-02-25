ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,821. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $195.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

