ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

