Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 61,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.