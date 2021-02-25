Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 19,973 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

