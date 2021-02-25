Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 259.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,401 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

