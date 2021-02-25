Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.24 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

