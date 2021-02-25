Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,324 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.46.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

