Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 239.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

