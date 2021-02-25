Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 391.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.