Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 287.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,799 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

