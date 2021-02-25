ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,143.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $245,449.36 and approximately $103,143.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,934,757 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.