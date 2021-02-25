Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Trading 28.6% Higher

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL)’s share price traded up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 104,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 63,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

