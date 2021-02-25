Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.