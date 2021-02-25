Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 153,033 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 248,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

