India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Down 7.1%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.83. 2,833,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,132,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

