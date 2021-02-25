Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 6.8%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.40. 3,940,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,296,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The firm has a market cap of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

