ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ING stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

