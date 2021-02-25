Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 3,534,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,982. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

