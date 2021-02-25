Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.25

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 523299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $132,833. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ingredion by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.