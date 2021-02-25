Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) VP Sells $164,509.80 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inphi stock opened at $166.27 on Thursday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

