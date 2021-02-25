Insider Buying: Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Purchases A$76,350.00 in Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) insider Deborah O’Toole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.09 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of A$76,350.00 ($54,535.71).

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.71.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

