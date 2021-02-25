Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 16,334 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $647,806.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,879.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,934,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 116,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

