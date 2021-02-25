Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $80.00.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blackbaud by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 57.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.