Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 14,660 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 3,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,439. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

