Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.