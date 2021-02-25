Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 972 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.