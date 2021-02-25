Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells 13,133 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,011,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69.

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76.

Shares of FSLY opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

