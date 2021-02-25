Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 1,995 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HII traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 286,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $227.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.