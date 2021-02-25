Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.32. 645,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

