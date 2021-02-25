Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $33,497.09 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

