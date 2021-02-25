Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 73,372 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,267,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,175,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,111.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $575,969.90.

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00.

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.

SLQT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

