Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $48,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SFBC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

