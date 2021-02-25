Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $432,320.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

