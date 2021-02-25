Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $951,126.80 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $951,126.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,543.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

