Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

