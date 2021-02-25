INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 2nd (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 2nd. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of INAQU stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.