Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Insureum has a market cap of $1.99 million and $356,650.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00739794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00036775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

