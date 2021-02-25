Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.08. 269,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $109.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

