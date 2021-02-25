Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 843,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.