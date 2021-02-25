Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $641,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 1,464,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

