Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

AMGN stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.37. 108,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

