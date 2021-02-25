Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 880,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,495,125. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

