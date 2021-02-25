Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

