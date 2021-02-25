Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPL. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.98.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.42. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

