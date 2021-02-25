Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Down 5.8%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 1,560,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,057,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The firm has a market cap of $863.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

