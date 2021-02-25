Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

