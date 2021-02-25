InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $88,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $37,215,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

